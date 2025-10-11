Abilene Wins Defensive Battle 3-0 at Augusta

pictured is #4 Kayden Thrower and #21 Aiden Woods, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

AUGUSTA: No one expected a defensive battle Friday night in Abilene’s matchup with Augusta but that’s exactly what they got in the Cowboy’s 3-0 victory. The Orioles entered the night averaging nearly 26 points a game and 392 yards of total offense. The scored 48 points in their previous game a 49-48 loss to Wellington. Augusta had played a tough schedule against some of the better programs in 4A. The Orioles have losses at Chanute, at Buhler and Mulvane, yet none of them were able to shutout the Orioles.

Friday night, the game was scoreless at halftime. Abilene then scored on the opening possession of the second half on a 32 yard field goal by Sophomore Brandon Sims. The field goal gave Abilene the winning points with 4:19 to play in the 3rd quarter.

Augusta had their chances but they were hurt by turnovers. The Orioles had 4 turnovers in the game, with 3 of them being interceptions. Abilene got interceptions from Seniors, Heath Hoekman, Levi Evans and Taygen Funston. Funston’s interception was huge. He picked off Augusta QB Brody Haskell on 3rd and goal at the Cowboy 12 yard line to end the Oriole drive on their next to last possession in the 4th quarter. On Augusta’s last series of the game, they drove the ball into Abilene territory, with under a minute to play and no timeouts. Heath Hoekman then sacked Haskell on 3rd down and forced a fumble that was recovered by Pierce Casteel. The Cowboys then ran out the clock. Funston and Heath Hoekman were named the City Plumbing and H-VAC Players of the Game.

Abilene improved to 4-0 on the road and 4-2 overall with the victory. The win keeps them in contention to host in the opening round of the playoffs. The Cowboys finished with 143 yards of total offense in the game. Augusta was held to 230 total yards. Abilene will finish the regular season at home vs El Dorado and Wamego.