Abilene USD #435 Schools Go Virtual, All Activities Are Suspended

Monday afternoon, Greg Brown, Superintendent of Abilene #USD 435 reached out to parents and students to inform them that all Abilene schools would go virtual for two weeks. Brown wrote, “We understand how important it is to have our students in school, receiving a first-rate educational experience, but COVID-19 has struck our teachers and support staff significantly. We have four (4) adults who have already tested positive and (4) more not feeling well, who are being tested as I speak. The combination of adults who have tested positive and the related quarantine orders have it necessary to take this measure. We hope to be back in school on Monday, October 5th.”

Brown went on to state, “We will not have activities during this time.” The Abilene Cowboy football team was scheduled to play Christ Prep Academy of Olathe this Friday, September 25. Abilene was then scheduled to travel to Hays on October 2nd. Abilene is currently 0-3, under first year Head Coach Brad Nicks. If students are able to resume in person learning that doesn’t mean activities will start immediately. The Abilene Athletic Directors sent out a statement to parents and athletes. “If we are able to resume on October 5, that does not mean we would start competing that day. The Kansas State High School Activities Association has “COVID-19 Return to Participation Guidelines” that we will follow.” This means there are a specific number of full practices that have to be completed before a return to competition can occur. As a result, the remaining fall activity schedule is to be determined for Abilene USD #435.