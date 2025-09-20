Abilene Scores 3 TDs in Final 7 Minutes to Stun Concordia 27-23

picture courtesy of Brad Anderson, pictured is #20 Lane Hoekman and #74 Pierce Casteel

CONCORDIA: The Abilene Cowboys collected their second consecutive road victory Friday night in a 27-23 win over the Panthers. Abilene scored 3 touchdowns over the final 7:33 in their stunning victory. Cowboys Senior QB, Taygen Funston scored the winning touchdown on a 12-yard run with 31 seconds left, to give Abilene the victory. Senior, Levi Evans sealed the win with an interception.

Abilene dominated the first half both stats and time of possession but the game was tied at halftime. The Cowboys had 202 yards at the half and held the ball for around 19 of the first 24 minutes of game time. Abilene scored first on a 15 play, 99 yard drive, that took 8:25 off the clock. The touchdown came on a 21 yard pass play from Funston to Senior, Heath Hoekman on 3rd and 11, with 11:06 to play in the half. The score gave Abilene a 7-0 lead after the PAT. Concordia then tied the game on a 70 yard run by Junior, Braytin Hake. He scored with 9:18 to play in the first half.

Concordia scored on the opening possession of the second half on a Hake 31 yard run. He finished with 11 carries for 120 yards with 2 touchdowns. His second score gave the Panthers a 13-7 lead with 7:51 to play in the 3rd quarter. Abilene Senior, Pierce Casteel blocked the Concordia XP.

The Panthers would extend the lead to 16-7 on a 32 yard FG with 11:57 to play in the game. The Abilene offense then came to life in the final quarter. The first of their 3 touchdowns in the game’s final quarter came on a pass play. Funston conneted with Evans on a 50 yard strike with 7:33 to play in the game to cut the deficit to 16-14. Concordia, appeared to put the game away on a 55 yard pass play from QB Drake Blochlinger to Ayden Krier. The score gave the Panthers a 23-14 lead with 4:05 to play. On the play Concordia was called for an unsportmanlike penalty that helped Abilene get good field position on their next drive. The Cowboys started their next to last series at the Panther 42 yard line with 4:00 to play. Abilene scored just 58 seconds later on a Lane Hoekman 7 yard score. Hoekman’s score pulled the Cowboys to within 23-21 with 3:02 to play. Abilene’s defense then rose to the occasion. The Cowboys stuffed the Panthers on 3rd and 3 at the Concordia 49 yard line on a Pierce Casteel tackle on Blochlinger. Senior, Jaxson Cuba then made the defensive play of the game as he threw Blochlinger for a 5 yard loss on 4th and 3. Funston then would score 7 plays later to give Abilene the win.

The City Plumbing and HVAC Offensive Players of the Game were Funston and Lane Hoekman. Funston finished with 134 yards passing and 2 touchdowns and 58 yards rushing and a score. Hoekman rushed 35 times for 179 yards and a touchdown. The Defensive Players of the Game were Pierce Casteel, Jaxson Cuba and Evans.

Abilene (2-1, 2-1) will return home Friday for Homecoming vs undefeated Rock Creek. Concordia (1-2, 0-2) will host winless Marysville.