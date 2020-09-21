Abilene Schools Go Virtual, Activities Suspended

Due to an increase in COVID-19 and potential COVID-19 cases in teaching staff, USD 435-Abilene schools are moving to online course instruction only.

The move takes effect tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept. 22; and is due to four adults in the district who have already tested positive for COVID-19 and four more who aren’t feeling well currently.

In a press release from USD 435 on Monday, all grades, PreK-12, are moving to remote learning for approximately two weeks, lasting through at least Monday, Oct. 5.

Abilene Superintendent Greg Brown says that this move to online instruction means that no activities will be held in the school district beginning Tuesday through at least Oct. 5. This includes middle school and high school athletics and other after-school programming.

A further statement from Brown is below:

“Good afternoon, this is Greg Brown, Superintendent of Schools for Abilene USD #435. We are reaching out to you today to let you know that we are going to have to initiate approximately two weeks of remote learning for all of our students grades PreK through 12. The individual building principals will provide more detailed information this afternoon, but we expect all students to pick up what they need for remote learning tomorrow (Tuesday) from 7:40 to 3:40. Your child’s principal will be reaching out to you to let you know details involved with the pick up.

Please understand this is absolutely the last thing we want to do. We understand how important it is to have our students in school, receiving a first-rate educational experience, but COVID-19 has struck our teachers and support staff significantly. We have four (4) adults who have already tested positive and (4) more not feeling well, who are being tested as I speak. The combination of adults who have tested positive and the related quarantine orders have made it necessary to take this measure. We hope to be back in school on Monday, October 5th. During the next two weeks, we will be looking at other measures to provide the face to face instruction we know our community desires in spite of the increased COVID-19 testing results.

We will not have activities during this time. The ABC program will be reaching out to provide homework support and other considerations, but we are not able to provide before or after school supervision at any of our sites. An ABC staff member will be contacting our after-school program families.

Again, this decision was not made lightly and has been made because of the number of adults in our system who have been affected by Coronavirus. One of our primary goals for taking care of your children is keeping them safe, while we are providing a world-class educational experience. We simply are not able to do this with face to face instruction at this time.

Thank you and stay safe.”