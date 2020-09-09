Salina, KS

Abilene School Mourning Loss of Student

Todd PittengerSeptember 9, 2020

Students, teachers, and staff at a school in Abilene are mourning the loss of classmate.

The St. Andrew’s Catholic School family was notified Wednesday morning that a student died after being hit by a vehicle on her way to school.

Superintendent Geoff Andrews said in an announcement to parents a 1st grade student was hit while crossing a street to board a school bus. She was transported to Memorial Hospital in Abilene where she died.

The school has activated its crisis plan, and a team of counselors are available.

 

 

