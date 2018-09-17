Abilene Rodeo Helps Cancer Fund

The Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo in Abilene, Kansas is helping to make the world a little bit better place.

During its annual Tough Enough to Wear Pink campaign on Friday, August 3, voluntary donations were picked up in the amount of $2,678.93, to benefit Dickinson County people undergoing cancer treatment.

The monies go to the Elsie Brooks Memorial Cancer Fund of Dickinson County, which provides financial help to Dickinson County residents with cancer.

Since the Elsie Brooks fund began twenty years ago, it has given out over $750,000 to those in need.

The money is useful for traveling expenses, with cancer patients often having to travel to Salina or Manhattan for treatment, said Chris Ostermann, president of the fund. “When you live in Abilene and have to travel to get treatment, it can be (financially) devastating. And if you’re on a fixed income, it’s scary.”

The donations are a “game changer,” Ostermann said. Helping with people’s “personal battles with cancer makes it easier for them.”

The fund’s partnership with the rodeo has been helpful, Ostermann said. “We’re very thankful for the rodeo. It brings recognition for us to the community, that we’re able to help.”

Voluntary donations were picked up at the Abilene rodeo; the Abilene rodeo has partnered with the Elsie Brooks Fund since 2008 and since then, has helped raise $34,480.

For more information on the Elsie Brooks Cancer Fund, contact Chris Ostermann at 785.479.3749. For more information on the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo, visit the rodeo’s website at WildBillHickokRodeo.com or call the Central Kansas Free Fair office at 785.263.4570.

—

Photo: A pink-clad barrel racer competes at the 2017 Abilene rodeo. The rodeo hosts its annual Tough Enough to Wear Pink night, with donations going to the Elsie Brooks Memorial Cancer Fund of Dickinson County. Photo by Fly Thomas.