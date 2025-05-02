Abilene Rallies to Beat Buhler in Game One

The Abilene Cowboys entered Friday’s double-header as one of the hottest teams in the state.

They had won 10 of 11 games after an 0-4 start early in the season. Abilene hosted #8 Buhler, who

was 14-6 entering Friday.

ABILENE: The Cowboys rallied from a 4-2 deficit in the bottom of the seventh inning . Abilene had the top

of the order up in Thomas Keener, Lane Hoekman and Jake Bartley. All three reached base and

all three scored. Buhler Sophomore, Nixon Standlee started the seventh inning for the Crusaders, as he

attempted to pitch a complete game.

He left the game in favor of Junior, Luke Holmberg, who would take the loss. Bartley drove in Keener with a base-hit for the first run. The second run, came on a Buhler error. Canyn Taylor, then drove in Jake Bartley for the win.

Junior, Levi Evans got the start and pitched 5 2/3 innings. Bartley picked up the win as

he finished the final 1 1/3. He also had a big day at the plate going 3-4 with a run scored and an

RBI.

Buhler turned the tables in the second game with an 8-5 victory. They scored the

winning run in their final at-bats. Buhler improved to 15-7, while Abilene is now 12-8.