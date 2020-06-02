Abilene Named Best Historic Small Town Finalist

For the second year in a row an area community is on an elite list as one of the best historic small towns in the country.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, Abilene was named as a finalist for USA Today’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Best Historic Small Town contest.

According to USA Today, the 20 nominees for Best Historic Small Town have big histories and small populations – fewer than 35,000 people as of the last census – making them fun and affordable ways to dive into our nation’s past.

“We are excited to be named as a finalist in USA Today’s Best Historic Small Town contest,” said Julie Roller Weeks, director, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau Director. “Receiving this recognition two years in a row is extra special and celebrates our efforts to market Abilene as a destination.”

Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY; editors from 10Best.com; relevant expert contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties. The nomination panel for each award category is displayed on its associated contest page. All voting is digital and the 10Best Readers’ Choice Award contest is accessible on the 10Best.com website.

Abilene is the only finalist from Kansas. Other finalists include:

Astoria, OR

Beaufort, SC

Berkley Springs, WV

Bisbee, AZ

Cape May, NJ

Cedar Key, FL

Clarksdale, MS

Concord, MA

Essex, CT

Granbury, TX

Lahaina, HI

Leadville, CO

Mackinac Island, MI

Natchitoches, LA

St Augustine, FL

Genevieve, MO

Valparaiso, IN

Virginia City, NV

Williamsburg, VA

To vote, visit AbileneKansas.org/votenow. Online voting begins June 1, 2020 and continues until June 28, 2020.

“We encourage everyone to vote daily and ask their employees, visitors and customers to vote as well,” Roller Weeks said. “We’re all in this together.”