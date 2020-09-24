Salina, KS

Abilene Mask Ordinance Fails

KABI STaffSeptember 24, 2020

The Abilene City Commission failed to pass a mask ordinance Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Chris Ostermann indicated the Commission had received over 270 emails from citizens. He did not indicate the number in favor or against the proposed mandate.

Dickinson County County Health Officer Dr. Brian Holmes gave a Covid-19 summary and addressed the Commission on research supporting the wearing of masks to help combat the virus that is gripping the city.  He also fielded questions from commissioners.

A motion supporting a mask ordinance was presented to the Commission by the Mayor. It failed to get a second, so it never got a vote.

The meeting in Abilene was on the heels of the Dickinson County Health Department  confirming local community spread of the virus. Schools in Dickinson County, including in Abilene and Chapman,  have transitioned to remote learning.

Abilene Mask Ordinance Fails

