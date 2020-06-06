Abilene Man Wins Bahamas Lottery Prize

Four lucky players will trade in sunflowers for seashells as they vacation in the Bahamas. The Kansas Lottery has announced the four winners who will receive a trip for two to Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas as part of the first PlayOn to Paradise promotion.

According to the lottery, the winners are:

Chris Brooks of Abilene

Dale Call of El Dorado

Patricia Grandstaff of Kansas City

The four winners must book their vacation within the next 90 days, and the trip must be completed within one year.

The PlayOn to Paradise prize package includes the following:

Round trip airline tickets to Nassau International Airport from Kansas City, MO; Manhattan, KS; Wichita, KS; or Denver, CO.

Mandatory state and federal income withholding taxes paid Prize is valued at approximately $12,927

Kansas Lottery players redeemed 1,395 points, earned by entering their winning and non-winning tickets into PlayOn, for an entry to the drawing from January 25, 2020, through May 31. There were 52,544 entries in the drawing.

To see details on other second-chance drawings, including a Chiefs Suite Experience, a Chevy Silverado, a Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License, concert tickets, coupons, and more, visit the Promotions webpage.