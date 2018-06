An Abilene man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 60-year-old Gary Riekeman was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, headed south on K-15 Highway. He lost control, left the road, and went into a ditch where he was thrown from the bike.

Riekman, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

The crash happened at 5:47 Monday night on K-15 Highway, 11 miles South of Clay Center.