Abilene High School Resumes Workouts

Pat StrathmanJune 29, 2020

The exposed AHS student and family have all tested negative for COVID-19.

The recommendation for those students and families who may have been exposed to isolate/self-quarantine is no longer in effect. The School we will resume summer weights/conditioning and skill work starting today as scheduled. If coaches have made other arrangement, please follow their guidance.

Until further notice, all persons participating in summer weights/conditioning, skill work, and team sessions must wear a mask when social distancing of six feet can not be maintained. This is for both indoor and outdoor activities.

All persons wanting to participate in summer weights/conditioning, skill work, and team sessions must have a mask. Persons who do not have a mask will be asked to leave and return when they have one.

Please make sure to be wearing your mask when checking in for the day and going to congregation areas where 6 feet is not maintained. There will be required hand washing once in the building and the cleaning of equipment.

A message was sent to Abilene High School parents Friday morning, from Superintendent Greg Brown and Athletic Director Will Burton, that all athletic activities for AHS and AMS will be postponed.

