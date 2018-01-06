Abilene Gets Pair of Road Wins Over Ranked Marysville Teams

The Abilene High School Basketball Teams swept Marysville on the road Friday night. The Cowgirls defeated the Lady Bulldogs 46-43. Marysville entered the game undefeated and ranked #4 in 4A Division II. The Cowboys won 60-54 in overtime to avenge last year’s overtime loss at Marysville. The Bulldogs entered the game 6-1, ranked #6 in 4A Division I and have three starters back from last year’s 3A State Title team.

In the girl’s game Abilene fell behind 10-0 and trailed 15-4 at the end of the first quarter. The Cowgirls kept close in the first half at the line as they were a perfect 8-8. They struggled from the floor as they shot just 23% in the first half and trailed 24-16 at the intermission. Junior Hannah Willey kept Abilene in the game as she scored 10 of her game high 18 in the first half.

In the third quarter Abilene found their offense. The Cowgirls were 0-8 on three’s in the first half, but they connected on four of their first five attempts from beyond the arc in the second half. Abilene got three three’s from Junior, Sydney Burton in the third quarter and the Cowgirls outscored the Lady Bulldogs 18-8 in the third to take a 34-32 lead into the fourth. Burton helped pick up the scoring load as she scored 11 of her 15 points in the final two quarters.

Abilene improved to 6-1 and 3-0 in the NCKL and are currently in first place. Marysville slipped to 7-1 and 3-1 in league play.

The Cowboys got off to a quick start in their victory as they scored the first eight points of the game. Abilene Junior, James Mayden, got his first start and made the most of it as he scored all seven points in the opening quarter to help the Cowboys jump out to a 17-11 lead at the end of the first. Bulldog Senior, Gabe Pieschl, entered the game averaging 26 points. He exploded for 14 in the second quarter and helped Marysville take a 27-25 lead into halftime. Pieschl would finish with 27 on the night.

Marysville would increase their lead by one at 42-39 after three quarters and the two teams were tied at 48 at the end of regulation. In overtime Marysville scored the first four points and it looked like they were going to run away with the game like last season. Last year Marysville pulled away in overtime for a 59-48 victory. This year would be different as Abilene would go on a 10-0 run to take control of overtime. Senior, Tucker Robinson was the difference in the extra period as he scored five points and took two charges on the defensive end. He finished the night with 14 points and 12 rebounds. The Cowboys got career highs from Sophomore, Travis Beetch, who totaled 17 points and Junior, Preston Boyd, who scored 15 on the night.

The victory for the Cowboys was their third in a row. Abilene is now 4-3 and 3-0 in the NCKL. Abilene will host Clay Center next Friday night.