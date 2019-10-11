Salina, KS

Now: 35 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 50 ° | Lo: 32 °

Abilene Fire Department Celebrating 150 Years

Todd PittengerOctober 11, 2019

A Central Kansas fire department will celebrate its 150th anniversary this weekend.

The Abilene Fire Dept is hosting a 150th year celebration on Saturday. Beginning at 1:00 here will be  fire truck parade in downtown Abilene that will conclude at the fire station.The parade will include a the debut of a a new fire truck which arrived in late September.

The fire apparatus parade begins at 1 pm at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum visitors center. It will travel to northwest 3rd Street, eventually ending at the Abilene Fire Department.

At 2:00 a bell ceremony for the deceased firefighters is planned. An open house from 2-4 will follow the bell ceremony.

The Abilene Fire Department was established in 1869.

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Abilene Fire Department Celebrating...

A Central Kansas fire department will celebrate its 150th anniversary this weekend. The Abilene F...

October 11, 2019 Comments

AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Announces St...

Sports News

October 10, 2019

Zoo Set to Celebrate 20 Years

Top News

October 10, 2019

2020 Area Football Schedules

Sports News

October 10, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Vaniers Donate $1 Million...
October 10, 2019Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
Vehicle Fire
October 10, 2019Comments
VIDEO: Up, Up And Away
October 10, 2019Comments
Two Killed in Central Kan...
October 10, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH