Abilene Fire Department Celebrating 150 Years

A Central Kansas fire department will celebrate its 150th anniversary this weekend.

The Abilene Fire Dept is hosting a 150th year celebration on Saturday. Beginning at 1:00 here will be fire truck parade in downtown Abilene that will conclude at the fire station.The parade will include a the debut of a a new fire truck which arrived in late September.

The fire apparatus parade begins at 1 pm at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum visitors center. It will travel to northwest 3rd Street, eventually ending at the Abilene Fire Department.

At 2:00 a bell ceremony for the deceased firefighters is planned. An open house from 2-4 will follow the bell ceremony.

The Abilene Fire Department was established in 1869.