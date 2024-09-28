Abilene Falls at Rock Creek 42-6

picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

A fast start propelled the Rock Creek football team in their 42-6 victory over Abilene on Friday night. It was the first meeting between the two schools in football since 2009. Rock Creek joined the NCKL this school year. They already joined the league at the middle school level two years ago.

Friday night, Eli Bell returned the opening kickoff 97 yards to give the Mustangs a quick 7-0 lead. Rock Creek then capitalized on back to back interceptions thrown by Abilene. The Mustang’s Mack Lee connected with Jacob Perkins on a 14 yard pass play to give Rock Creek a 14-0 advantage with 4:34 to play in the opening quarter. The next touchdown came on a 16 yard run by Lee to push the lead to 21-0 with 3:33 left in the 1st quarter. Lee wasn’t done in the quarter. He scored again, on a 5 yard run to give the Mustangs a 28-0 lead with 1:03 left in the 1st.

Abilene held Rock Creek scoreless in the 2nd and 3rd quarters and the Cowboys finally got on the board in the 3rd. Taygen Funston connected with Weston Rock on a 28 yard pass play with 1:57 left in the 3rd quarter.

In the final quarter, Lee added a 9 yard run and a 5 yard pass play to Ryker Zoeller. Lee, a Senior, finished with 5 total touchdowns in the game. He totaled 191 yards through the air and led his team in rushing with 109 yards on 20 carries.

Abilene finished with 202 yards of total offense but had 4 interceptions. Rock Creek finished with 336 yards of total offense but did have 2 fumbles lost in the game. Abilene was led by Rock. He was the player of the game with 6 catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. He also had a rush of 9 yards which came on a 4th down play and kept a drive alive for the Cowboys.

Abilene fell to 2-2, 2-2 with the loss. The Cowboys will host Marysville on Friday. The Bulldogs remained undefeated with a 28-0 victory over Concordia. Rock Creek improved to 3-1, 1-1 with the win and will host Clay Center.