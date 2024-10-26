Abilene Drops Regular Season Finale 41-6 at Wamego

pictured is Tyler Holloway, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

WAMEGO – The Abilene Cowboys fell in their regular season finale 41-6 Friday night. It was Abilene’s 6th straight loss to the Red Raiders dating back to 2017. Wamego improved to 7-1, 5-1 clinched the top seed in the 4A West bracket and won a share of the NCKL title. Rock Creek also finished 7-1, 5-1 in the league. Wamego won the head to head meeting with Rock Creek.

Friday night, Abilene’s Kash Hargrave recoverd a fumble at the Wamego 42 yard line on the Red Raiders opening possession. The Cowboys turned over the football on downs at the Wamego 2 yard line and the Red Raiders rolled after that. Wamego led 7-0 at the end of the 1st quarter, 21-0 at halftime and 41-0 after three quarters. Sophomore QB, Logan Fulton threw for 244 yards and 3 touchdowns with just one interception. He connected on touchdown passes to Harper Lull 61 yards, Tate Warren 38 yards and Jackson Tupps 74 yards. The Red Raiders got touchdown runs from Warren 54 yards and McCoy Moody 1 yard. Wamego also got a pick 6 from Mason Flerlage.

Abilene’s lone touchdown came in the 4th quarter from Taygen Funston on a 1 yard run. Wamego totaled 407 yards. The Cowboys amassed 302 yards and were balanced. Abilene ran for 149 yards and threw for 153. Lane Hoekman was the leading rusher with 14 carries for 43 yards. Funston threw for 138 yards and ran for 37. Weston Rock led Abilene with 7 catches for 50 yards.

Abilene fell to 3-5, 2-4 with the loss and will travel to McPherson in the opening round of the playoffs. The Cowboys played the Bullpups 9 straight years from 2012-2020. Abilene won only one once during that stretch and that came in 2015. McPherson is the #8 seed and is 4-4 on the season. They lost 28-21 at Buhler on Friday night. Abilene and McPherson have a common opponent in Augusta. The Cowboys lost to the Orioles at home 36-22 on October 11. McPherson shut them out at home 32-0, the week after Abilene had played them.