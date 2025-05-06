Abilene Cowgirls Stun Chapman in Game 2 Comeback Victory

Picture courtesy of Brad Anderson. Pictured is Kambree Bryson and Brian Roth

The Abilene Cowgirl softball team hosted the Chapman Lady Irish on Tuesday. Chapman entered the game 17-1, 8-0 on the season. Abilene entered just 4-17, 1-8 but they had won 4 of their last 7 games.

GAME 1: Chapman 10, Abilene 0

ABILENE: Chapman Senior, Maddie Harold pitched a one hit shut-out for her 12th win of the season in the Lady Irish’s game 1 victory. Chapman got a big offense game from Freshman Anna Martinez, she was 3-3, 3 runs scored with 2 RBIs.

In the 1st inning, Sophomore, Jai Rogers lead off the game with a triple and later scored on an Abilene error. Sophomore, McKenzie Leighty then reached base on a dropped third strike. She was driven in on an RBI single by Maddie Harold.

Martinez led off the 2nd inning with a single and later scored on an error. Senior, Kaci Heller then produced a one out single and was driven in by Rogers for the 4th run of the game. Leighty then drove in Rogers for the second run of the inning.

Chapman kept up the scoring in the 3rd. The Lady Irish got a one out walk from Freshman, Kennedy Scholtz, who was driven in on a double by Martinez. Freshman, Olivia Harrold brought home Martinez with an RBI single for their 7th run.

The Lady Irish then tacked on three more runs in the 5th. Scholtz tripled to start the inning and then scored on a double by Martinez. Olivia Harold tripled home Martinez for the 9th run of the game and finally Heller singled home Olivia Harold for the final run of the game. The game was called after 5 innings because of the run rule.

Abilene Senior, Brooklyn Haaga pitched the first inning on Senior Night. She has battled injuries throughout the season. She pitched the first inning and was relieved by Sophomore, Charlie Elliott, who pitched the rest of the game. The Cowgirls lone hit was courtesy of Freshman, Joelle Nichols.

GAME 2: Abilene 5, Chapman 4

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowgirls pulled off their biggest victory of the season in the second game of the double-header Tuesday night. Abilene Senior, Kambree Bryson drove in Nichols and Sophomore, Josie Keener for the win, with 2 outs in the bottom of the 7th.

Abilene jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Bryson, led off the inning with a single and scored on a sac fly by Sophomore, Charlie Elliott. Junior, Liz Brooks was hit by a pitch and later scored on an error for the second run of the inning.

The Cowgirls pushed their lead to 3-0 in the 3rd. Senior, Tailyn Needham started the inning with a walk and scored on an RBI single by Freshman, Joelle Nichols.

Chapman responded with 4 unanswered runs over the next three innings. Junior, Teagan Ellis single and scored in the 4th. The Lady Irish got runs in the 5th from Rogers and Leighty. Rogers scored on an error while Leighty was driven in by Senior, Taylor Gustafson. The Lady Irish then took the lead in the 5th courtesy of Rogers and Leighty. Rogers connected on a two out triple and was driven in by Leighty’s double.

Freshman, Olivia Harold started the second game. Her sister Maddie, entered in the 5th inning. Maddie struck out 5 batters over the the final 3 innings and struck out 4 straight including the first two hitters of the 7th. Nichols then drew a walk followed by a double to right by Keener which then set up Bryson’s heroics.

Abilene will wrap up the regular Friday against 2-time defending 4A State Champion Wamego. Meanwhile, Chapman will host St. Marys Thursday and then wrap up the regular season Tuesday vs Wamego. Despite the loss, Chapman is still #2 in the 4A West standings.