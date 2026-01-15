Abilene Cowboy Wrestlers Dominate Rock Creek 52-22; Cowgirls Lose

pictured is the AHS Senior Wrestlers, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

#8 Rock Creek 42, #3 Abilene Cowgirls

ABILENE: The Rock Creek Lady Mustangs improved to 1-2 in the NCKL with a victory at Abilene on Thursday night. The dual featured two girls’ programs that finished in the top 6 at 4A State last season. Rock Creek finished 4th and Abilene 6th, last year. Abilene fell to 1-2 in the NCKL and will travel to Clearwater on Saturday.

100: Megsie Keck (SGRC) over Rydia Chronister (ABHS) (Dec 9-2)

105: Josie Wilson (ABHS) over Joee Perkins (SGRC) (Fall 1:09)

110: Jade Wilson (ABHS) over Shevy Brock (SGRC) (Fall 0:44)

115: Liliana Nold (SGRC) over Zoey Thorson (ABHS) (Fall 2:33)

120: Claire Steeves (SGRC) over Alivia Brazdzionis (ABHS) (Fall 2:16)

125: Ali Wilcoxson (SGRC) over McKenna Ridder (ABHS) (Fall 4:51)

130: Trey Scott (SGRC) over Aliana Lara (ABHS) (Fall 2:46)

135: Khloey Affolter (ABHS) over Skyler O`Brien (SGRC) (Fall 3:47)

140: Megan Ryan (SGRC) over Kaylee Weibert (ABHS) (SV-1 6-3)

145: Breckyn Cossel (ABHS) over Kristy Newell (SGRC) (MD 11-0)

155: Iliana Garcia (ABHS) over Dakoda Moeller (SGRC) (Fall 2:16)

170: Madison Burenheide (SGRC) over (ABHS) (For.)

190: RaeLynne Wilson (SGRC) over (ABHS) (For.)

#4 Abilene Cowboys 52, Rock Creek 22

ABILENE: The #4 Abilene Cowboys cruised to a 30-point victory Thursday night. Abilene improved to 3-0 with the victory and will travel to the Bobcat Classic at Basehor-Linwood on Friday and Saturday.

106: Keyen Taplin (ABHS) over Braxton Roberts (SGRC) (Fall 1:18)

113: Tyler Bortnick (SGRC) over Evan Elliott (ABHS) (Dec 7-4)

120: Lukas Rivera (ABHS) over Clayton Dittmer (SGRC) (Fall 0:33)

126: Korbin Blacketer (ABHS) over (SGRC) (For.)

132: Sean Parsons (SGRC) over Mason Cruz (ABHS) (MD 14-3)

138: Noah Wuthnow (ABHS) over Carson Steel (SGRC) (Fall 0:21)

144: Hudson Reiter (ABHS) over Scott Morgan (SGRC) (Fall 0:48)

150: Murphy Randolph (ABHS) over Skylar Taylor (SGRC) (Fall 0:30)

157: Dayven Cuba (ABHS) over Aundre Perez (SGRC) (Fall 0:49)

165: Aiden Woods (ABHS) over Graden Stefek (SGRC) (MD 17-3)

175: Cael Casteel (ABHS) over Luke Ruhnke (SGRC) (Fall 1:25)

190: Wade Rottinghaus (SGRC) over Pierce Casteel (ABHS) (Dec 2-1)

215: Karsen Toburen (SGRC) over (ABHS) (For.)

285: Isaiah Cazee (SGRC) over Ashton Cox (ABHS) (Fall 0:48)