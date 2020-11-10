Abilene Church to Host Community Thanksgiving Dinner

While Abilene’s Community Bible Church’s annual Thanksgiving dinner will have a different feel this year due to COVID-19, the church will still be handing out free meals for anyone.

Representatives with Community Bible Church in Abilene will still hold its annual community Thanksgiving dinner. However, due to COVID-19 precautions, the dinner this year will be carry out or delivery only. No dine-in meals will be served.

Dinner will be available from noon until 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, at 1400 N. Cedar St., Abilene–which is a new address this year.

Anyone in the community is invited to this free meal. If you would like to have your meal delivered, please call the church office at 785-263-4025.

Donations will be accepted as well.