Abilene Arby’s Opens Tuesday During Celebration

The new Arby’s in Abilene will open on Tuesday when the 24/7 Travel Store celebrates its grand opening.

Arby’s is the end cap to the new 24/7 Travel Store, which opened on April 30. Arby’s will open Tuesday for breakfast at 7:00am and remain open until 11:00pm. every day, occupying 2,130 square feet, with comfortable, full service seating for 48 guests, and a convenient drive thru for guests on the go, employing approximately 30 full and part-time workers.

The 24/7 Travel Stores and Arby’s will have drawings and give aways throughout the day.

The ribbon cutting for the 24/7 Travel Store is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

To celebrate the grand opening, guests will be able to spin the Arby’s prize wheel from 10:00am to 1:00pm to win free fries or shakes and other Arby’s branded prizes. And 99.5 FM The Rock will be broadcasting live from 11:00 to 1:00pm, giving away free station swag.

The 24/7 Travel Stores made a commitment to Abilene by tearing down the old abandoned hotel and building a new Travel Center to provide a welcoming gateway to Abilene, and the Eisenhower Presidential Library.

The Abilene 24/7 Travel Store provides a full line of convenience store services with touchless restrooms and Great Plains Gift Store. The store has 12 auto fueling locations providing Unleaded Gasoline, Regular Unleaded Pure Gasoline without Ethanol, and Auto Diesel.

The 4 Truck fueling islands offer bulk DEF, showers and parking.

Gasoline Customers can save 5 cents per gallon every time they purchase gasoline with Cash, Check or using the SAVE 5 fuel cards.

The 24/7 Travel Stores are known for great customer service and clean restrooms.

The Abilene location is one of 10 of the 24/7 Travel Store locations in Kansas.