Abandoned Stolen Vehicle Leads To Arrest

KSAL StaffSeptember 1, 2022

Four Juveniles attempting to hitch a ride are linked to an abandoned stolen car on Magnolia Road.

Captain Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL News that officers were called to the corner of Quincy and Max on Wednesday morning. Dispatch informed the responding officer that 4 juveniles were trying to hitch a ride. Meanwhile another officer was reporting to an abandon vehicle on the interstate at Magnolia which was reported stolen from Concordia.

During the course of the investigation officers linked one of the juveniles, 17 year old Jasmine J. Tromble from Concordia, to the abandoned stolen vehicle. As a result of the investigation, Tromble was arrested for stolen property and interference with law enforcement for providing a false name.

The other 3 juveniles were safely returned to their family in Concordia.

