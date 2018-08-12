AAA: Drivers’ Awareness Must be Heightened

With the new school year beginning this week in most central Kansas communities, AAA has released some safety tips for drivers of all ages to reestablish awareness.

Every fall, more than 55 million children across the United States head back to school. With 13 percent of those children typically walking or biking to their classes, AAA warns drivers to be especially vigilant for pedestrians before and after school hours. The afternoon hours are particularly dangerous, with nearly one in four child pedestrian fatalities occurring between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“It’s that time when motorists need to be much more aware and careful, as students head back to schools,” said Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesman. “Kids will be walking and biking to school, getting on and off school buses and in and out of cars in carpool lines. All of these situations create extra hazards for drivers as well as the student pedestrians and bicyclists. In addition, many new, inexperienced teen drivers will be driving to school for the first time, creating additional concerns for traffic safety.”

Launched in 1946, AAA’s ‘School’s Open – Drive Carefully’ awareness campaign was created as a way to help reduce child pedestrian fatalities and injuries. For anyone wanting to provide a back-to-school safety reminder to drivers in their neighborhoods, AAA Kansas is giving out free ‘School’s Open – Drive Carefully’ yard signs. Simply stop by one of the five AAA Kansas retail stores – located in Lawrence, Topeka, Manhattan, East Wichita and West Wichita – for a free sign . The offer is available to AAA members and non-members, one sign per household, and supplies are limited.

Here are several recommendations from AAA Kansas regarding ways drivers can help to keep kids safe during back-to-school season:

Slow down. Speed limits in school zones are reduced for a reason. A pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling at 25 mph is nearly two-thirds less likely to be killed compared to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling just 10 mph faster.

