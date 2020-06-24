Salina, KS

A Young Boy Is Injured When He Runs In To a Moving Car

Jeremy BohnJune 24, 2020

A young boy is injured after he ran in to a moving vehicle.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the incident happened at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of S. Simpson Rd.

Dena Ebl, 40, Salina, was driving her 2008 Honda Odyssey north on Simpson when a six-year-old male child ran in to the side of the vehicle from the west side of the road.

The boy suffered a fractured leg in the incident. He was taken to Salina Regional Health Center for care.

That stretch of S. Simpson Rd. is under a 40 mph speed limit and Ebl was not cited in the incident as authorities believe that there was nothing she could have done to avoid the boy.

 

