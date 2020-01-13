Salina, KS

Now: 25 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 45 ° | Lo: 22 °

A Special Day For Brides To Be

Todd PittengerJanuary 13, 2020

A large group of brides-to-be and prom goers enjoyed a special event Sunday afternoon at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. The soon-to-be-married ladies were joined by family and friends at the Salina Bridal & Prom Expo.

Future brides and grooms had a chance to meet with many of the area’s premier bridal and prom specialists at the expo. They were able to become even a little more excited for a dream wedding or a perfect prom. There were caterers, photographers, venue representatives, hair salons, and other businesses all in one place to make planning simple.

At the same time, girls headed to prom this year got a sneak peek at the latest fashions.

The show featured two large runway fashion shows. The first fashion show featured the newest in 2020 prom fashions. The second featured wedding fashions.

Those at the event took home over $3,000 in prizes. The grand prize was a diamond pendant, valued at $1,000, from Riddle’s Jewelry. Caitlyn Entricken was the lucky winner.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

School Listening Sessions Begin Mon...

Community conversations about what the Salina community wants for our students and what will be emph...

January 13, 2020 Comments

Educators Receive Glimpse Into Pove...

Kansas News

January 13, 2020

A Special Day For Brides To Be

Top News

January 13, 2020

Chiefs Defeat Texans to Complete La...

Sports News

January 12, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Educators Receive Glimpse...
January 13, 2020Comments
Toll-Free Legislative Hot...
January 12, 2020Comments
Daddy Daughter Date Night...
January 12, 2020Comments
KANSASWORKS.com Introduce...
January 11, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH