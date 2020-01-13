A Special Day For Brides To Be

A large group of brides-to-be and prom goers enjoyed a special event Sunday afternoon at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. The soon-to-be-married ladies were joined by family and friends at the Salina Bridal & Prom Expo.

Future brides and grooms had a chance to meet with many of the area’s premier bridal and prom specialists at the expo. They were able to become even a little more excited for a dream wedding or a perfect prom. There were caterers, photographers, venue representatives, hair salons, and other businesses all in one place to make planning simple.

At the same time, girls headed to prom this year got a sneak peek at the latest fashions.

The show featured two large runway fashion shows. The first fashion show featured the newest in 2020 prom fashions. The second featured wedding fashions.

Those at the event took home over $3,000 in prizes. The grand prize was a diamond pendant, valued at $1,000, from Riddle’s Jewelry. Caitlyn Entricken was the lucky winner.