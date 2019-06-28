A Soy Story at Crestwood

Over a decade ago – research of an ocean creature led a plywood company to use soybeans as a bonding agent to make a more environmentally friendly product.

Thursday, Crestwood Cabinets of Salina played hosts to representatives from Columbia Forest Products as well as the United Soybean Board and Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam to celebrate a milestone: 100 million panels of Purebond Plywood made with U.S. soybeans. Crestwood uses the panels from Columbia Forest Products in their operation.

“We are excited that each piece of furniture we make uses soybeans like the ones grown here in our state,” said Crestwood President Mike Junk.

From left, Crestwood President Mike Junk, Jan Barnes with Columbia Forest Products, Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam and United Soybean Board Director Lance Rezac.

The inspiration for a new bonding resin came from observing mussels on rocks that held steadfast through the pounding of ocean waves. The animal’s proteins led researches to a protein-rich soy flour mixture that imitates that type of adhesion – without having to add toxic formaldehyde to the formula.

United Soybean Board Director Lance Rezac, who grows soybeans on his farm near Onaga, Kansas says producers will continue to answer the call.

“Growers appreciate the demand for soy that Columbia Forest Products and its customers have created for our crop that is grown by approximately 515,000 farmers across the nation.”

Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam told KSAL News it is a win, win for area producers and Crestwood customers.

“It’s a great day to celebrate when you think about that 100 million panels that have been produced with the use of soybean products that is very, very significant and that’s always going to help our Kansas producers because it increases demand.”

Crestwood was founded in Salina in 1969 and is located at 601 E. Water Well Road.