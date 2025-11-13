A Sign to Share the Road

Salina officials are trying to make streets safer for all who use them.

According to the City of Salina, staff recently installed “Begin Right Turn Lane Yield to Bikes” signs at two locations:

Eastbound Iron Avenue – west of Ohio Street

Southbound Santa Fe Avenue – north of Crawford Street

According to the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, these signs are optional at sites where motor vehicles enter a mandatory right-turn lane and must merge across bicycle lanes.

The City aims to enhance awareness and understanding of bike lane markings on roads.

Photos via City of Salina