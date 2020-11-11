A Salute to All Veterans

Salinans gathered on a bright fall morning at the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month to honor all veterans.

A respectful crowd gathered for Veterans Day ceremonies at the Salina / Saline County War Memorial in Sunset Park. Among those in the crowd were veterans and their family and friends, area students, and citizens simply wanting to show respect.

Among the crowd were veterans from around the area including Salina, Ottawa, and Dickinson Counties.

Retired Army Lt. Col. Richard Fisher, who is the commander of Salina Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1432 and the Salina Disabled American Veterans spoke.

Lt. Col. Fisher about the history of veterans day, and why it is important we remember and honor all veterans.

Veterans Day, formerly known as Armistice Day, was originally set as a U.S. legal holiday to honor the end of World War I, which officially took place on November 11, 1918. In legislation that was passed in 1938, November 11 was “dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be hereafter celebrated and known as ‘Armistice Day.’” As such, this new legal holiday honored World War I veterans. In 1954, after having been through both World War II and the Korean War, the 83rd U.S. Congress — at the urging of the veterans service organizations — amended the Act of 1938 by striking out the word “Armistice” and inserting the word “Veterans.” With the approval of this legislation on June 1, 1954, Nov. 11 became a day to honor American veterans of all wars.

Along with Col Fisher’s presentation, the event in Salina on Wednesday included and opening and closing prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem, echoing “Taps” played on trumpets, and a 21 gun salute.

The gathering in Salina was on the 102nd anniversary of the end of World War I.

