A Salute to All Veterans in Salina

Eleven 1st grade students from Cornerstone Classical School were front and center on a bright Veteran’s Day morning in Salina.

At the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month the children recited from the Declaration of Independence to begin the ceremony.

Students from Southeast of Saline joined Cornerstone’s student body and a large crowd on hand to honor all veterans at the Salina / Saline County War Memorial in Sunset Park.

Retired Airforce Colonel Karen Weis was the guest speaker and tells KSAL News she admires all veterans for putting their lives on hold to serve our nation.

The event included the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, “Taps” and a 21 gun Salute.

Veterans Day, formerly known as Armistice Day, was originally set as a U.S. legal holiday to honor the end of World War I, which officially took place on November 11, 1918. In legislation that was passed in 1938, November 11 was “dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be hereafter celebrated and known as ‘Armistice Day.’” As such, this new legal holiday honored World War I veterans.

In 1954, after having been through both World War II and the Korean War, the 83rd U.S. Congress — at the urging of the veterans service organizations — amended the Act of 1938 by striking out the word “Armistice” and inserting the word “Veterans.” With the approval of this legislation on June 1, 1954, Nov. 11 became a day to honor American veterans of all wars.

Col. Weis delivers her remarks as the VFW Colorguard presents the flag.