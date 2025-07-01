A Plan for Peace Officers

Dr. Tamara Lynn got pulled over by the Kansas Highway Patrol multiple times on Tuesday morning – all for a good cause.

Dr. Lynn is the Director of Fort Hays State University’s National De-escalation Training Center (NDTC) and was in Salina to demonstrate some of the behaviors troopers face in the field, and then discussed how to assess a person’s personality to bring calm to the situation.

Dr. Lynn says the training is aimed at accelerating the process for incoming cadets.

https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Dr-Lynn-on-KHP.mp3

Dr. Lynn along with KHP Trooper Gregory Etris ran through four simulations on Tuesday of how drivers could react to an encounter with law enforcement. Trooper Etris responded with de-escalation tools to keep things tranquil.

The aim of de-escalation training is recognizing personality traits, predicting possible behaviors in a matter of seconds and then taking measures to reduce tensions that may rise.

According to Dr. Lynn, law enforcement officers representing 79 agencies across Kansas have completed one of the three most common NDTC’s modules for resolving potential conflicts.

From left: Dr. Tamara Lynn, Fort Hays State, KHP Trooper Gregory Etris and KHP Trooper Tod Hileman were on hand at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Center in Salina on Tuesday morning to present the de-escalation demonstration and do a Q and A with the media.