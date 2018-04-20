A Night For Women Only

A large gathering of women took over the Central Mall in Salina Thursday night.

Rocking M Media’s For Women Only event drew a large crowd, and provided a full night of entertainment, prizes, food, drink, fun, and fellowship.

Multiple vendors displayed items and services with the ladies in mind, and provided prizes.

This year’s event brought back the popular wine walk event, courtesy of Smoky Hill Vineyards and Winery.



New this year was a karaoke bar, which provided fun and beverages

The big winner of the night was Tonya Grogg from Kanopolis. She took home a beautiful diamond necklace from Riddle’s Jewelers.