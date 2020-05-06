A Mask Mission to Protect Elderly

With a heart for the elderly and a high regard for the workers who care for them, Brian Metzger of Salina has put his own business on hold to provide free protective masks to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Metzger is the owner of GP Home Defense, and as a bed bug elimination expert has access to materials used in protecting mattresses from pest infestation. Those special fabrics are now being used to make masks.

Metzger estimates they have produced over 1,600 masks during the effort that began last month.

The masks produced locally have a cotton outer layer. The next layer in consists of a fabric that is so tightly woven as to make it water resistant. Then there is a pocket to hold replaceable filter material, and finally, a comfortable stretch knit fabric next to the face. The tightly woven water resistant material and soft stretch knit material comes from new, premium bed bug resistant mattress encasements that are being cut up. These covers were designed to block not only bed bugs, but dust mites, pollen, mold spores, and countless other allergens.

Metzger has been funding everything himself, and is running out of money for the effort.

Volunteers will continue to provide double layer stretch-knit masks with a spun bond polypropylene filter layer that are washable and reusable. These masks can be used alone or as a protective cover to extend the life of the N-95 mask.

Donations can be made via Paypal.me/GopherwoodCF

Checks can be mailed to Gopherwood Community Foundation, 676 S 9th St, Salina, Ks 67401.

Learn more at www.GPHomeDefense.com or www.pestrelief.org