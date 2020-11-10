A Day of Honor on November 11

Veterans will be honored around the nation and here in Salina on Wednesday November 11th as citizens pause to remember the the fallen and honor our veterans who served around the world.

United States Air Force veteran Stan Britt joined in on the KSAL Morning News with a look at the ceremony scheduled to begin at 11am at the Saline County War Memorial in Sunset Park. Britt says it is always a special time connecting with other veterans.

Masks and social distancing will be required to attend the event that will include a speaker, taps and a 21 gun salute.

Veterans Day, formerly known as Armistice Day, was originally set as a U.S. legal holiday to honor the end of World War I, which officially took place on November 11, 1918. In legislation that was passed in 1938, November 11 was “dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be hereafter celebrated and known as ‘Armistice Day.’” As such, this new legal holiday honored World War I veterans.

In 1954, after having been through both World War II and the Korean War, the 83rd U.S. Congress at the urging of the veterans service organizations amended the Act of 1938 by striking out the word “Armistice” and inserting the word “Veterans.” With the approval of this legislation on June 1, 1954, Nov. 11 became a day to honor American veterans of all wars.