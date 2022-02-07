A Culture of Grace

Where do you go when you are teetering on the edge of homelessness? A new agency in Salina is helping solve the puzzle for people who want a hand up.

Chris Smull with Salina Grace Community Resource Center and Chad Young from the Salina Rescue Mission joined in on the KSAL Morning Extra with a look at the operation.

Smull tells KSAL News that earning trust is one key element of helping someone who is overwhelmed. She says matching resources with clients in crisis is her main goal.

Salina Grace Community Resource Center is located at 142 South 7th Street, open Monday – Friday, 8am to 5pm. Phone 785 833 2360. The agency opened in January of 2022 to facilitate local resources to individuals who are facing the crisis of homelessness and hunger.