Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 30 °

A Culture of Grace

Jeff GarretsonFebruary 7, 2022

Where do you go when you are teetering on the edge of homelessness? A new agency in Salina is helping solve the puzzle for people who want a hand up.

Chris Smull with Salina Grace Community Resource Center and Chad Young from the Salina Rescue Mission joined in on the KSAL Morning Extra with a look at the operation.

Smull tells KSAL News that earning trust is one key element of helping someone who is overwhelmed. She says matching resources with clients in crisis is her main goal.

Salina Grace Community Resource Center is located at 142 South 7th Street, open Monday – Friday, 8am to 5pm. Phone 785 833 2360. The agency opened in January of 2022 to facilitate local resources to individuals who are facing the crisis of homelessness and hunger.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

A Culture of Grace

Where do you go when you are teetering on the edge of homelessness? A new agency in Salina is helpin...

February 7, 2022 Comments

Salina Man Unconscious After Rollov...

Kansas News

February 7, 2022

Juvenile Involved in $19,000 Theft

Kansas News

February 7, 2022

Handbag and Shoes Taken From Vehicl...

Kansas News

February 7, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

A Culture of Grace
February 7, 2022Comments
Salina Man Unconscious Af...
February 7, 2022Comments
Juvenile Involved in $19,...
February 7, 2022Comments
Handbag and Shoes Taken F...
February 7, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices