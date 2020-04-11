9th COVID-19 Saline County Case

A ninth COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department the case is a male in his 50s who is associated with a close contact.

Saturday morning KDHE reported a total of 1268 confirmed cases in Kansas and 55 deaths.

Saline County has a total of 9 positive cases.

Governor Kelly’s Statewide Stay-at-Home order is still in effect. Social distancing is imperative. During this time of multiple faith traditions and secular celebrations, the Saline County Health Department encourages celebrating in new and socially distanced ways and making a small sacrifice to protect your loved ones.

It cannot be stressed enough the importance of staying home and only going out for essential tasks.

Saline County continues to receive reports of alleged non-compliance with the Statewide Stay-at-Home order. Alleged violations can be reported through our online submission form at www.saline.org<http://www.saline.org/>. If you have a question about a business being essential or not, please visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.kansas.gov/keff to see the order, list of essential functions, and frequently asked questions.