9 New COVID-19 Cases, 4th Saline County Death

There are 9 new cases of COVID-19 in Saline County and another person has died.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there are 9 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County that have been identified since Friday. The total for the county is now 327, with 120 cases currently active. There have been 203 people who recovered, and now 4 people who have died.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that they have a total of 4 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Salina Regional is a regional hospital, the COVID-19 patient total is not specific to the number of Saline County residents who may be hospitalized.

The dashboard is updated with the latest information:

Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1

Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, there are now 26,172 cases and 335 deaths statewide.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture is asking the public to report any receipt of unsolicited packages of seeds. If you receive a package of this type, please DO NOT plant the seeds. If they are in sealed packaging, don’t open the package. Instead, please call the KDA’s plant protection and weed control program at 785-564-6698, via email at [email protected] , or the complaint reporting portion of the KDA websitehttps://www.agriculture.ks.gov/kda-services/complaint-form/plant-protection-and-weed-control-complaint.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Assaria. This advisory takes effect on July 27th and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

The Saline County Coronavirus Relief Fund Advisory Committee issued a press release regarding funds that are available for local businesses and non-profits to apply for reimbursements or future COVID-19 related expenses. Applications for requested funding are due by July 31st at 5 pm. Learn more by visiting our website https://www.saline.org/Coronavirus/CRF-Funding.

