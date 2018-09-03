Salina, KS

Over 9 Inches of Rain Prompts Manhattan Flooding

Todd PittengerSeptember 3, 2018

Heavy rain that fell across much of Kansas late Sunday into early Monday caused flooding issues in some area.

According to the National Weather Service in Topeka, 9.31 inches of rain fell just to the north of Manhattan.   Along with issues from the water itself, high water  caused a mudslide that was covering the road, making it impassable on Blue River Road.

First responders were helping with water rescues at stranded vehicles, and in evacuations of some homes. The flooding is also causing power outages.

In Saline County anywhere between 1.5 and 3.75 inches of rain fell.

Showers and storms  remain in the forecast through Thursday. Additional rainfall amounts will range from 1 to around 4 inches, with the higher amounts along and northwest of the Kansas Turnpike.

Be sure to monitor flood watches and warnings, especially if you live or travel near flood prone areas.

 

(photo via social media Eric Ives / WIBW)

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

