81 Connection to Offer Free Rides

The buses that travel between Salina and Belleville will offer free rides for one day.

The 81 Connection will offer free rides on Wednesday, September 5th, in honor of its First Anniversary. Any passengers for that day will get their destination at no charge.

81 Connection is a fixed route bus service that goes from Belleville to Salina along Interstate 135/Highway 81. It began running on September 5, 2017, with increasing ridership each month of service.

The 81 Connection bus service has three bi-directional trips each day, Monday through Friday. The first route starts in Belleville at 6:45 a.m., then heads south on Highway 81 to four stops in Concordia, a stop at the Highway 24/Highway 81 junction, a stop in Minneapolis and stops at 7th and Walnut and Wal-Mart in Salina and then heads back to north to the same stops. The bus runs this loop twice and finishes in Belleville around 5:40 p.m. each day.

A second bus leaves Salina at 1:00 p.m. and heads north on Highway 81 to the same stop in Minneapolis, the stop at the Highway 24/Highway 81 junction, four stops in Concordia and the stop in Belleville, before heading back to Salina with the same stops. The bus finishes in Salina around 6:00 p.m. each day.