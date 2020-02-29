81 Connection Routes on Google Transit and Apple Maps

Transit data for the 81 Connection regional fixed route service which provides bus service from Salina to areas north is now available through Google Maps and Apple Maps. This will allow riders to plan trips and get directions using our transit service from Belleville to Salina easily with a smart phone or computer.

OCCK Transportation is one of only a handful of transit agencies in Kansas to join Google Maps and Apple Maps with transit data. We hope our participation will encourage current ridership and connect both 81 Connection and CityGo to new active riders.

By showing the “Public Transit” link in every search for driving directions, Google Maps and Apple Maps is helping to promote public transit by informing drivers of the possible transit services they could utilize.

The Google Maps service can be used on computers by going to the Google Maps website or on mobile phones and devices that use the Google Maps app.

The Apple Maps service can be used on Apple mobile phones and devices that use the Apple Maps app.

The 81 Connection information is also coordinated with CityGo, so passengers can completely get to their destination.

OCCK, Inc. assists people who have short and long-term disabilities within the areas of employment, independent living and community engagement. For more information about OCCK, Inc., visit www.occk.com.