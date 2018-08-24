$8,000 Bicycle Theft Focus of Crimestoppers

A theft of two high-dollar bicycles highlights this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on Wednesday, August 22nd, officers responded to a theft that occurred at the Holiday Inn Express at 755 W. Diamond Drive. The victim reported that between the hours of 10:00 p.m., on August 21, 2018, and 9:00 a.m., on August 22, 2018, unknown suspect(s) cut a bike lock on a vehicle and stole two bicycles.

The bicycles were described as Discovery Channel special edition bikes. The first is a blue Trek road bike and the second was a grey and black Trek road bike.

Total loss is valued at $8000.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.