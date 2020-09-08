Early Taste of Fall

Just a day after high temperatures hovered around 100, potentially record setting cold temperatures are expected.

According to the National Weather Service, much colder air will spread across Kansas today, with a few strong to severe storms possible over southeast Kansas.

Numerous showers and cooler temperatures will prevail across the region for later Tuesday, and into Wednesday and Thursday. Prolonged periods of rain could result in higher rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches across central and south central Kansas.

Highs are not expected to make it out of the 50s with morning lows in the mid 30s and 40s.