Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 52 °

Early Taste of Fall

Todd PittengerSeptember 8, 2020

Just a day after high temperatures hovered around 100, potentially record setting cold temperatures are expected.

According to the National Weather Service, much colder air will spread across Kansas today, with a few strong to severe storms possible over southeast Kansas.

Numerous showers and cooler temperatures will prevail across the region for later Tuesday, and into Wednesday and Thursday. Prolonged periods of rain could result in higher rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches across central and south central Kansas.

Highs are not expected to make it out of the 50s with morning lows in the mid 30s and 40s.

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

COVID-19 Impacting Kansas Schools

A Kansas school district is putting all seventh through 12th grade students and teachers on quaranti...

September 8, 2020 Comments

Early Taste of Fall

Top News

September 8, 2020

Ohio Street Finishing Touches This ...

Kansas News

September 8, 2020

VIDEO: Hit and Run Driver Sought

Top News

September 8, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

COVID-19 Impacting Kansas...
September 8, 2020Comments
Ohio Street Finishing Tou...
September 8, 2020Comments
SUV Goes Airborne, Rolls ...
September 6, 2020Comments
Eisenhower Event to Discu...
September 6, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH