The Salina USD 305 Board of Education has called for a special meeting on Friday.

According to the district, action items for consideration include:

Coronavirus Relief Fund Agreement

2020-2021 Calendar

USD 305 Reopening Plan

It meeting will begin at 8AM at the District Office. It will be livestreamed.To access the live meeting, enter http://www.usd305.com/about_us/board_of_education/livestream into your internet browser.