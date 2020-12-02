7 New COVID Deaths, 192 New Cases

There are 7 new COVID-19 deaths in Saline County along with 192 new positive cases of the virus.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 2,619 total cases with 665 cases currently active. There are 1,925 people who have recovered, and now a total of 29 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center has 30 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1

Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

The agency appreciats everyone who is following the guidelines for public gatherings, mask ordinances, and quarantine protocols. You are saving lives. They anticipate receiving more changes to these protocols from the Center for Disease Control and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment in the coming days. While it will take some time to implement these changes across our community, they will keep the public informed

about what to expect.

Health Department staff continue to be overwhelmed and several days behind with contacting new positive cases and close contacts. They have added staff and some cases being routed to contact tracers at DHE, but still are behind.

If you have tested positive or you are known to be a close contact, please do not call the Health Department unless at least three days have

passed and you have not heard from them. They understand that for both employees and employers, quarantine or isolation documentation may be necessary to verify a leave of absence. However, with being several days behind, they are unable to produce the necessary documentation immediately.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 162,061 cases and 1,679 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Following the proven public health guidance to slow the spread of COVID-19 continues to be extremely important for everyone to do. Please: