7 New COVID Cases at USD 305 Schools

There were seven new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Salina schools on Thursday.
According to USD 305’s COVID-19 incidents page, cases were confirmed at:
- Two positive tests at Coronado Elementary October 22, 2020
- Two positive tests at Central High School October 22, 2020
- One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. October 22, 2020
- One positive test at Sunset Elementary School October 22, 2020
- One positive at Stewart Elementary School October 22, 2020
Along with the 7 new cases on Thursday, there were two new cases on Tuesday and one on Monday.
Overall, there have now been 55 cases at Salina schools. They include:
- One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. October 22, 2020
- One positive test at Coronado Elementary October 22, 2020
- One positive test at Sunset Elementary School October 22, 2020
- One positive at Coronado Elementary School October 22, 2020
- One positive at Central High School October 22, 2020
- One positive at Stewart Elementary School October 22, 2020
- One positive at Central High School October 22, 2020
- One positive test at Cottonwood Elementary October 20, 2020
- One positive test at South Middle School October 20, 2020
- One positive test at South Middle School October 19, 2020
- One positive test at South High School October 14, 2020
- One positive test at Central High School October 13, 2020
- One positive test at Lakewood Middle School October 13, 2020
- One positive test at South High School October 13, 2020
- One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 13, 2020
- One positive test at South High School October 13, 2020
- One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 9, 2020
- One positive test at Lakewood Middle School October 7, 2020
- One positive test at Cottonwood Elementary October 7, 2020
- One positive test at Cottonwood Elementary October 6, 2020
- One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 5, 2020
- One positive test at Oakdale Elementary October 5, 2020
- One positive test at South High School October 5, 2020
- One positive test at Stewart Elementary October 5, 2020
- One positive test at Cottonwood Elementary October 5, 2020
- One positive test at Heusner Elementary October 3, 2020
- One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Coronado Elementary October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Sunset Elementary October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Heusner Elementary October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Stewart Elementary October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Oakdale Elementary September 28, 2020
- One positive test at Cottonwood Elementary September 28, 2020
- One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 27, 2020
- One positive test at Lakewood Middle School September 27, 2020
- One positive test at South Middle School September 27, 2020
- One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 27, 2020
- One positive test at Schilling Elementary September 27, 2020
- One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 25, 2020
- One positive test at Heartland Early Ed. September 25, 2020
- One positive test at Central High School September 24, 2020
- One positive test at South Middle School September 22, 2020
- One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 22, 2020
- One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 22, 2020
- One positive test at Stewart Elementary September 22, 2020
- One positive test at South High School September 21, 2020
- One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 20, 2020
- One positive test at Central High School September 20, 2020
- One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 17, 2020
- One positive test at Lakewood Middle September 16, 2020
- One positive test at South Middle September 16, 2020
- One positive test at South Middle September 11, 2020
- One positive test at Central High September 4, 2020
- One positive test at Coronado Elementary September 3, 2020
The district posts any confirmed report of a USD 305 student or staff member with a positive COVID-19 test result. Once the district learns of a COVID-19 incident they will:
- Consult with Saline County Health Department (SCHD)
- Contact trace within Salina Public Schools to determine close contacts**
- Work with SCHD to ensure affected individuals and others are notified and given directions
- Continue enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices
- Follow any additional recommendations from SCHD
- They will not include positive test results when there was no exposure at school.
- Close contact is defined as anyone who has been closer than 6 feet for longer than 10 cumulative minutes.