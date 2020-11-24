7 New COVID Cases at USD 305 Schools

There were 7 news COVID-19 cases confirmed at Salina USD 305 schools Monday, including 3 more cases at Salina South High School. South has now had 8 new cases since Friday.



According to USD 305’s COVID-19 incidents page, along with the 10 cases Friday, there were 9 cases Thursday there were also 7 cases Wednesday, 4 cases Tuesday, and 5 cases Monday.

Here is the breakdown of the new cases: