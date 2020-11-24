7 New COVID Cases at USD 305 Schools

There were 7 news COVID-19 cases confirmed at Salina USD 305 schools Monday, including 3 more cases at Salina South High School. South has now had 8 new cases since Friday.
According to USD 305’s COVID-19 incidents page, along with the 10 cases Friday, there were 9 cases Thursday there were also 7 cases Wednesday, 4 cases Tuesday, and 5 cases Monday.
Here is the breakdown of the new cases:
The district posts any confirmed report of a USD 305 student or staff member with a positive COVID-19 test result. Once the district learns of a COVID-19 incident they will:
- Consult with Saline County Health Department (SCHD)
- Contact trace within Salina Public Schools to determine close contacts**
- Work with SCHD to ensure affected individuals and others are notified and given directions
- Continue enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices
- Follow any additional recommendations from SCHD
They will not include positive test results when there was no exposure at school. Close contact is defined as anyone who has been closer than 6 feet for longer than 10 cumulative minutes.
Overall, there have now been 150 cases at Salina schools. They include:
- One positive case at South High School November 23, 2020
- One positive case at South High School November 23, 2020
- One positive case at South High School November 23, 2020
- One positive case at South Middle School November 23, 2020
- One positive case at Sunset Elementary School November 23, 2020
- One positive case at Central High School November 23, 2020
- One positive case at Central High School November 23, 2020
- One positive case at South High School November 20, 2020
- One positive case at South High School November 20, 2020
- One positive case at South Middle School November 20, 2020
- One positive case at South High School November 20, 2020
- One positive case at South High School November 20, 2020
- One positive case at Schilling Elementary School November 20, 2020
- One positive case at Opportunity Now November 20, 2020
- One positive case at Coronado Elementary November 20, 2020
- One positive case at Central High School November 20, 2020
- One positive case at South High School November 20, 2020
- One positive case at Heartland Early Education November 19, 2020
- One positive case at Oakdale Elementary November 19, 2020
- One positive case at Central High School November 19, 2020
- One positive case at Stewart Elementary November 19, 2020
- One positive case at Lakewood Middle School November 19, 2020
- One positive case at Central High School November 19, 2020
- One positive case at South High School November 19, 2020
- One positive case at Opportunity Now November 19, 2020
- One positive case at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. November 19, 2020
- One positive case at Cottonwood Elementary November 18, 2020
- One positive case at Lakewood Middle School November 18, 2020
- One positive case at South High School November 18, 2020
- One positive case at Schilling Elementary School November 18, 2020
- One positive case at Lakewood Middle School November 18, 2020
- One positive case at Central High School November 18, 2020
- One positive case at Cottonwood Elementary November 18, 2020
- One positive case at Central High School November 17, 2020
- One positive case at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. November 17, 2020
- One positive case at Schilling Elementary November 17, 2020
- One positive case at South High School November 17, 2020
- One positive case at Coronado Elementary November 16, 2020
- One positive case at Stewart Elementary November 16, 2020
- One positive case at Central High School November 16, 2020
- One positive case at Coronado Elementary November 16, 2020
- One positive case at Lakewood Middle School November 16, 2020
- One positive at Central High School November 13, 2020
- One positive at Schilling Elementary November 13, 2020
- One positive at South Middle School November 12, 2020
- One positive at Stewart Elementary November 12, 2020
- One positive at Sunset Elementary November 12, 2020
- One positive at Cottonwood Elementary November 12, 2020
- One positive at Stewart Elementary November 12, 2020
- One positive at Cottonwood Elementary November 11, 2020
- One positive at Meadowlark Ridge Elementary November 11, 2020
- One positive case at Central High School November 10, 2020
- One positive case at Heusner Elementary November 10, 2020
- One positive case at Central High School November 10, 2020
- One positive case at Heusner Elementary November 9, 2020
- One positive case at Oakdale Elementary November 9, 2020
- One positive case at Schilling Elementary November 9, 2020
- One positive case at Cottonwood Elementary November 9, 2020
- One positive case at Stewart Elementary November 9, 2020
- One positive case at Schilling Elementary November 9, 2020
- One positive case at Central High School November 9, 2020
- One positive case at Oakdale Elementary November 8, 2020
- One positive at Stewart Elementary November 6, 2020
- One positive case at South Middle School November 6, 2020
- One positive case at South Middle School November 6, 2020
- One positive case at Schilling Elementary November 6, 2020
- One positive case at Schilling Elementary November 5, 2020
- One positive case at Coronado Elementary November 4, 2020
- One positive case at Stewart Elementary November 4, 2020
- One positive case at South High School November 3, 2020
- One positive case at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. November 3, 2020
- One positive case at Heartland Early Education November 2, 2020
- One positive case at Lakewood Middle School November 2, 2020
- One positive case at Schilling Elementary November 2, 2020
- One positive at Central High School November 2, 2020
- One positive at Schilling Elementary October 31, 2020
- One positive at Coronado Elementary October 30, 2020
- One positive at Heartland Early Education October 30, 2020
- One positive at Schilling Elementary School October 30, 2020
- One positive at Coronado Elementary School October 29, 2020
- One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 29, 2020
- One positive at Coronado Elementary School October 28, 2020
- One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 27, 2020
- One positive test at Stewart Elementary October 23, 2020
- One positive test at Central High School October 23, 2020
- One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. October 22, 2020
- One positive test at Coronado Elementary October 22, 2020
- One positive test at Sunset Elementary School October 22, 2020
- One positive at Coronado Elementary School October 22, 2020
- One positive at Central High School October 22, 2020
- One positive at Stewart Elementary School October 22, 2020
- One positive at Central High School October 22, 2020
- One positive test at Cottonwood Elementary October 20, 2020
- One positive test at South Middle School October 20, 2020
- One positive test at South Middle School October 19, 2020
- One positive test at South High School October 14, 2020
- One positive test at Central High School October 13, 2020
- One positive test at Lakewood Middle School October 13, 2020
- One positive test at South High School October 13, 2020
- One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 13, 2020
- One positive test at South High School October 13, 2020
- One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 9, 2020
- One positive test at Lakewood Middle School October 7, 2020
- One positive test at Cottonwood Elementary October 7, 2020
- One positive test at Cottonwood Elementary October 6, 2020
- One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 5, 2020
- One positive test at Oakdale Elementary October 5, 2020
- One positive test at South High School October 5, 2020
- One positive test at Stewart Elementary October 5, 2020
- One positive test at Cottonwood Elementary October 5, 2020
- One positive test at Heusner Elementary October 3, 2020
- One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Coronado Elementary October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Sunset Elementary October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Heusner Elementary October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Stewart Elementary October 2, 2020
- One positive test at Oakdale Elementary September 28, 2020
- One positive test at Cottonwood Elementary September 28, 2020
- One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 27, 2020
- One positive test at Lakewood Middle School September 27, 2020
- One positive test at South Middle School September 27, 2020
- One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 27, 2020
- One positive test at Schilling Elementary September 27, 2020
- One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 25, 2020
- One positive test at Heartland Early Ed. September 25, 2020
- One positive test at Central High School September 24, 2020
- One positive test at South Middle School September 22, 2020
- One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 22, 2020
- One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 22, 2020
- One positive test at Stewart Elementary September 22, 2020
- One positive test at South High School September 21, 2020
- One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 20, 2020
- One positive test at Central High School September 20, 2020
- One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 17, 2020
- One positive test at Lakewood Middle September 16, 2020
- One positive test at South Middle September 16, 2020
- One positive test at South Middle September 11, 2020
- One positive test at Central High September 4, 2020
- One positive test at Coronado Elementary September 3, 2020