7 New COVID Cases at USD 305 Schools

Todd PittengerNovember 23, 2020

There were 7 news COVID-19 cases confirmed at Salina USD 305 schools Monday, including 3 more cases at Salina South High School. South has now had 8 new cases since Friday.

According to USD 305’s COVID-19 incidents page, along with the 10 cases Friday, there were 9 cases Thursday there were also 7 cases Wednesday, 4 cases Tuesday, and 5 cases Monday.

Here is the breakdown of the new cases:

The district posts any confirmed report of a USD 305 student or staff member with a positive COVID-19 test result. Once the district learns of a COVID-19 incident they will:

  • Consult with Saline County Health Department (SCHD)
  • Contact trace within Salina Public Schools to determine close contacts**
  • Work with SCHD to ensure affected individuals and others are notified and given directions
  • Continue enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices
  • Follow any additional recommendations from SCHD

They will not include positive test results when there was no exposure at school. Close contact is defined as anyone who has been closer than 6 feet for longer than 10 cumulative minutes.

Overall, there have now been 150 cases at Salina schools. They include:

  1. One positive case at South High School November 23, 2020
  2. One positive case at South High School November 23, 2020
  3. One positive case at South High School November 23, 2020
  4. One positive case at South Middle School November 23, 2020
  5. One positive case at Sunset Elementary School November 23, 2020
  6. One positive case at Central High School November 23, 2020
  7. One positive case at Central High School November 23, 2020
  8. One positive case at South High School November 20, 2020
  9. One positive case at South High School November 20, 2020
  10. One positive case at South Middle School November 20, 2020
  11. One positive case at South High School November 20, 2020
  12. One positive case at South High School November 20, 2020
  13. One positive case at Schilling Elementary School November 20, 2020
  14. One positive case at Opportunity Now November 20, 2020
  15. One positive case at Coronado Elementary November 20, 2020
  16. One positive case at Central High School November 20, 2020
  17. One positive case at South High School November 20, 2020
  18. One positive case at Heartland Early Education November 19, 2020
  19. One positive case at Oakdale Elementary November 19, 2020
  20. One positive case at Central High School November 19, 2020
  21. One positive case at Stewart Elementary November 19, 2020
  22. One positive case at Lakewood Middle School November 19, 2020
  23. One positive case at Central High School November 19, 2020
  24. One positive case at South High School November 19, 2020
  25. One positive case at Opportunity Now November 19, 2020
  26. One positive case at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. November 19, 2020
  27. One positive case at Cottonwood Elementary November 18, 2020
  28. One positive case at Lakewood Middle School November 18, 2020
  29. One positive case at South High School November 18, 2020
  30. One positive case at Schilling Elementary School November 18, 2020
  31. One positive case at Lakewood Middle School November 18, 2020
  32. One positive case at Central High School November 18, 2020
  33. One positive case at Cottonwood Elementary November 18, 2020
  34. One positive case at Central High School November 17, 2020
  35. One positive case at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. November 17, 2020
  36. One positive case at Schilling Elementary November 17, 2020
  37. One positive case at South High School November 17, 2020
  38. One positive case at Coronado Elementary November 16, 2020
  39. One positive case at Stewart Elementary November 16, 2020
  40. One positive case at Central High School November 16, 2020
  41. One positive case at Coronado Elementary November 16, 2020
  42. One positive case at Lakewood Middle School November 16, 2020
  43. One positive at Central High School November 13, 2020
  44. One positive at Schilling Elementary November 13, 2020
  45. One positive at South Middle School November 12, 2020
  46. One positive at Stewart Elementary November 12, 2020
  47. One positive at Sunset Elementary November 12, 2020
  48. One positive at Cottonwood Elementary November 12, 2020
  49. One positive at Stewart Elementary November 12, 2020
  50. One positive at Cottonwood Elementary November 11, 2020
  51. One positive at Meadowlark Ridge Elementary November 11, 2020
  52. One positive case at Central High School November 10, 2020
  53. One positive case at Heusner Elementary November 10, 2020
  54. One positive case at Central High School November 10, 2020
  55. One positive case at Heusner Elementary November 9, 2020
  56. One positive case at Oakdale Elementary November 9, 2020
  57. One positive case at Schilling Elementary November 9, 2020
  58. One positive case at Cottonwood Elementary November 9, 2020
  59. One positive case at Stewart Elementary November 9, 2020
  60. One positive case at Schilling Elementary November 9, 2020
  61. One positive case at Central High School November 9, 2020
  62. One positive case at Oakdale Elementary November 8, 2020
  63. One positive at Stewart Elementary November 6, 2020
  64. One positive case at South Middle School November 6, 2020
  65. One positive case at South Middle School November 6, 2020
  66. One positive case at Schilling Elementary November 6, 2020
  67. One positive case at Schilling Elementary November 9, 2020
  68. One positive case at Schilling Elementary November 9, 2020
  69. One positive case at Cottonwood Elementary November 9, 2020
  70. One positive case at Stewart Elementary November 9, 2020
  71. One positive case at Central High School November 9, 2020
  72. One positive case at Oakdale Elementary November 8, 2020
  73. One positive at Stewart Elementary November 6, 2020
  74. One positive case at South Middle School November 6, 2020
  75. One positive case at South Middle School November 6, 2020
  76. One positive case at Schilling Elementary November 6, 2020
  77. One positive case at Schilling Elementary November 5, 2020
  78. One positive case at Coronado Elementary November 4, 2020
  79. One positive case at Stewart Elementary November 4, 2020
  80. One positive case at South High School November 3, 2020
  81. One positive case at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. November 3, 2020
  82. One  positive case at Heartland Early Education November 2, 2020
  83. One positive case at Lakewood Middle School November 2, 2020
  84. One positive case at Schilling Elementary November 2, 2020
  85. One positive at Central High School November 2, 2020
  86. One positive at Schilling Elementary October 31, 2020
  87. One positive at Coronado Elementary October 30, 2020
  88. One positive at Heartland Early Education October 30, 2020
  89. One positive at Schilling Elementary School October 30, 2020
  90. One positive at Coronado Elementary School October 29, 2020
  91. One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 29, 2020
  92. One positive at Coronado Elementary School October 28, 2020
  93. One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 27, 2020
  94. One positive test at Stewart Elementary October 23, 2020
  95. One positive test at Central High School October 23, 2020
  96. One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. October 22, 2020
  97. One positive test at Coronado Elementary October 22, 2020
  98. One positive test at Sunset Elementary School October 22, 2020
  99. One positive at Coronado Elementary School October 22, 2020
  100. One positive at Central High School October 22, 2020
  101. One positive at Stewart Elementary School October 22, 2020
  102. One positive at Central High School October 22, 2020
  103. One positive test at Cottonwood Elementary October 20, 2020
  104. One positive test at South Middle School October 20, 2020
  105. One positive test at South Middle School October 19, 2020
  106. One positive test at South High School October 14, 2020
  107. One positive test at Central High School October 13, 2020
  108. One positive test at Lakewood Middle School October 13, 2020
  109. One positive test at South High School October 13, 2020
  110. One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 13, 2020
  111. One positive test at South High School October 13, 2020
  112. One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 9, 2020
  113. One positive test at Lakewood Middle School October 7, 2020
  114. One positive test at Cottonwood Elementary October 7, 2020
  115. One positive test at Cottonwood Elementary October 6, 2020
  116. One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 5, 2020
  117. One positive test at Oakdale Elementary October 5, 2020
  118. One positive test at South High School October 5, 2020
  119. One positive test at Stewart Elementary October 5, 2020
  120. One positive test at  Cottonwood Elementary October 5, 2020
  121. One positive test at Heusner Elementary October 3, 2020
  122. One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 2, 2020
  123. One positive test at Coronado Elementary October 2, 2020
  124. One positive test at Sunset Elementary October 2, 2020
  125. One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 2, 2020
  126. One positive test at Heusner Elementary October 2, 2020
  127. One positive test at Stewart Elementary October 2, 2020
  128. One positive test at Oakdale Elementary  September 28, 2020
  129. One positive test at Cottonwood Elementary September 28, 2020
  130. One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 27, 2020
  131. One positive test at Lakewood Middle School September 27, 2020
  132. One positive test at South Middle School September 27, 2020
  133. One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 27, 2020
  134. One positive test at Schilling Elementary September 27, 2020
  135. One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 25, 2020
  136. One positive test at Heartland Early Ed. September 25, 2020
  137. One positive test at Central High School September 24, 2020
  138. One positive test at South Middle School September 22, 2020
  139. One positive test at Heusner Elementary September 22, 2020
  140. One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 22, 2020
  141. One positive test at Stewart Elementary September 22, 2020
  142. One positive test at South High School September 21, 2020
  143. One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 20, 2020
  144. One positive test at Central High School September 20, 2020
  145. One positive test at Meadowlark Ridge Elem. September 17, 2020
  146. One positive test at Lakewood Middle  September 16, 2020
  147. One positive test at South Middle September 16, 2020
  148. One positive test at South Middle September 11, 2020
  149. One positive test at Central High September 4, 2020
  150. One positive test at Coronado Elementary September 3, 2020

