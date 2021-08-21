6th Medallion Quest Clue

The search for the medallion is well into its third day. The Smoky Hill River Festival Medallion Quest continues.

The sixth clue was unveiled at 7:30 Saturday morning. It is “Clark’s destination.”

Here are all of the clues:

Slide into it. Stoop to conquer. Full moon lines. A kind of vault. Old faces new. Clark’s destination.

Clues will be available at 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m each day, at www.festivalmedallionquest.com , on this website, simultaneously posted on the signboard near the Eighth Street or west-facing doors of the Museum and SAH offices, downtown.

The Medallion is a unique object designed each year by a local or regional artist. This year, the Quest returns to the former system of two separate, word-only (not graphic) clues released each day. While the daily clues may be shared independently by local media or on social media, the Quest website and SAH-posted clues remain the sole official sources for timely Festival Medallion Quest details. Details and rules on how to play the Festival Medallion Quest can be found at www.festivalmedallionquest.com. The Festival Medallion Quest 2021 prize package includes:

$1,000 in cash

$2,000 in Festival Gift Certificates, to be used for purchases in the Fine Art and Craft Show or Art/Craft Demonstration Area, during Festival weekend only.

Four complimentary Festival weekend-admission Wristbands

One on-grounds Festival parking pass (weather permitting)

An invitation for four to attend the PREMIERE Art Patron Party on Thursday evening, September 2.

Admission to the advance Art Patron shopping hour on Friday, September 3 at 9 a.m.

Four Smoky Hill River Festival T-shirts