65 New Saline County COVID Cases

There are 65 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 846 total cases, with 218 cases currently active. There are 617 people who have recovered, and a total of 11 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reporting that they have 8 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1

Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 62,708 cases and 706 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread: