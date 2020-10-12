64 MPH Wind Roars Through Salina

A cold front moving through Kansas brought with it strong northwest wind which caused problems in some areas.

According to the National Weather Service, 64 mile per hour wind was clocked in Salina.Strong wind was recorded in multiple other areas as well:

70 MPH Wind Russell

66 MPH WIND Wichita

64 MPH Wind Salina

64 MPH Wind McPherson

64 MPH Wind Hays

63 MPH Wind 11 NE Ellsworth

62 MPH Wind Hutchinson

61 MPH Wind Concordia

60 MPH Wind Lyons

60 MPH Wind Culver

59 MPH Wind 4 ENE Newton

56 MPH Wind2 SW Abilene

There were some reports of damage. About 3 miles NE of Belleville a few railroad cars blew over on Lincoln road between 190 Road and 200 Road. One car was blocking Lincoln road. Tree and limb damage was reported in multiple locations. There were also sporadic power outages.

In Western Kansas strong wind prompted a dust storm in several locations. Zero visibility contributed to a seven-vehicle-crash in Ness County and crashes in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Interstate-70 was closed between Wakeeney and Russell due to the blowing dust.

Downed power lines are to blame for sparking grass fires in Graham County. Authorities say strong wind toppled power poles g and ignited several fires including a large blaze near the town of Nicodemus. Residents in the town were evacuated as crews worked to control the fire. Officials say the fire also spread into Rooks County

There were no initial reports of injuries.

– – –

National Weather Service photo of leading edge of a dust storm west of Dodge City Sunday evening.