64 MPH Wind Roars Through Salina

Todd PittengerOctober 12, 2020

A cold front moving through Kansas brought with it strong northwest wind which caused problems in some areas.

According to the National Weather Service, 64 mile per hour wind was clocked in Salina.Strong wind was recorded in multiple other areas as well:

  • 70 MPH Wind Russell
  • 66 MPH WIND Wichita
  • 64 MPH Wind Salina
  • 64 MPH Wind McPherson
  • 64 MPH Wind Hays
  • 63 MPH Wind 11 NE Ellsworth
  • 62 MPH Wind Hutchinson
  • 61 MPH Wind Concordia
  • 60 MPH Wind Lyons
  • 60 MPH Wind Culver
  • 59 MPH Wind 4 ENE Newton
  • 56 MPH Wind2 SW Abilene

There were some reports of damage.  About 3 miles NE of Belleville a few railroad cars blew over on Lincoln road between 190 Road and 200 Road. One car was blocking Lincoln road. Tree and limb damage was reported in multiple locations. There were also sporadic power outages.

In Western Kansas strong wind prompted a dust storm in several locations. Zero visibility contributed to a seven-vehicle-crash in Ness County and crashes in Ellis County.  The Kansas Highway Patrol says Interstate-70 was closed between Wakeeney and Russell due to the blowing dust.

Downed power lines are to blame for sparking grass fires in Graham County. Authorities say strong wind toppled power poles g and ignited several fires including a large blaze near the town of Nicodemus. Residents in the town were evacuated as crews worked to control the fire. Officials say the fire also spread into Rooks County

There were no initial reports of injuries.

– – –

National Weather Service photo of leading edge of a dust storm west of Dodge City Sunday evening.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

