$600 Unemployment Compensation Now Live in Kansas

Kansas Secretary of Labor Delía García today joined Gov. Laura Kelly in announcing that Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides an additional $600 weekly payment for unemployment insurance claimants, went live starting today. FPUC is part of the federal CARES Act, which is focused on expanding unemployment benefits in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

FPUC is a $600 payment made each week that is in addition to other unemployment benefits an eligible claimant may receive. FPUC is a limited time program. Individuals are eligible for the $600 payments from March 29, until July 25, 2020, if they are receiving Regular Benefits (State Unemployment), Shared Work, Trade Readjustment Assistance, Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

“If you are eligible, you will automatically receive the FPUC payment,” García said. “You do not need an additional application. We will also be paying the additional $600 to individuals who were eligible and filed their weekly claims. The retroactive payments for prior weeks after the law went into effect on March 29, 2020, will be following soon.”

“This is welcome news for unemployed Kansans who need assistance immediately,” Kelly said. “We also recently shared details on our push for regulation and possible legislation to ensure our emergency responders and healthcare workers have access to workers compensation coverage, and we also announced implementation of the Legislature’s expansion of benefits to up to 26 weeks. With the $600 additional payments from FPUC now live, we have made progress in a variety of ways needed to help many Kansans.”

For more information, or to apply for unemployment benefits, go to www.GetKansasBenefits.gov.