6 New Deaths, 113 New Saline County COVID Cases

There are 6 new COVID-19 deaths in Saline County and 113 new cases since the last report on December 23rd.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 4,145 total cases with 1,882 cases currently active. There are at least 2,209 people who have recovered, and now 54 people have died.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 30 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1

Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0?

If you have tested positive or you are known to be a close contact, please do not call the Health Department unless it has been at least five days since you received your results and you have not heard from us. We understand that for both employees and employers, quarantine or isolation documentation may be necessary to verify a leave of absence. Please refer to the FAQ section of https://www.saline.org/Coronavirus for additional questions.

Health department staff continue to be overwhelmed and several days behind with contacting new positive cases and close contacts and we are unable to produce the necessary documentation immediately. We have added staff and some cases being routed to contact tracers at KDHE, but with cases rising every day we continue to be behind. Thank you for your patience.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 216,062 cases and 2,548 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Following the proven public health guidance to slow the spread of COVID-19 continues to be extremely important for everyone to do. Please: