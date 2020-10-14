6 New COVID Cases at USD 305 Schools

There are six new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Salina schools within the past two days.

According to USD 305’s COVID-19 incidents page, five of the new cases was confirmed on Tuesday. The other was confirmed Wednesday.

The new cases include three at South High School, one at Central High School, one at Lakewood Middle School, and one at Heartland Early Education. Here is the breakdown:

One positive test at South High School October 14, 2020

One positive test at Central High School October 13, 2020

One positive test at Lakewood Middle School October 13, 2020

One positive test at South High School October 13, 2020

One positive test at Heartland Early Education October 13, 2020

One positive test at South High School October 13, 2020

Overall, there have now been 45 cases at Salina schools. They include:

The district posts any confirmed report of a USD 305 student or staff member with a positive COVID-19 test result. Once the district learns of a COVID-19 incident they will:

Consult with Saline County Health Department (SCHD)

Contact trace within Salina Public Schools to determine close contacts**

Work with SCHD to ensure affected individuals and others are notified and given directions

Continue enhanced cleaning and disinfecting practices

Follow any additional recommendations from SCHD

They will not include positive test results when there was no exposure at school.

Close contact is defined as anyone who has been closer than 6 feet for longer than 10 cumulative minutes.